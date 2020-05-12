Take the pledge to vote

RBSE Likely to Conduct Class 10 and 12 Board Exams in June, Says Rajasthan Education Minister

While RBSE Class 10 students will have to appear for only three pending examinations, RBSE Class 12 students have most of their major subjects pending, including English, Hindi, Mathematics and Geography.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 12, 2020, 2:34 PM IST
Representative image.

Days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the final revised dates for conducting CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020, the Rajasthan government has also ensured to conduct the remaining board exams in the coming month. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has clarified that the remaining examinations will not be cancelled. The RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams are likely to be held in the month of June.

Putting rest to all the rumours regarding the board exams, Rajasthan’s Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said that the pending examinations will be held after the lockdown ends. According to the media outlets, state minister Dotasra said, “Once lockdown ends, the government will release the dates 10 days prior from the commencement of the examinations. The pending papers are likely to be conducted in the first week of June”.

While RBSE Class 10 students will have to appear for only three pending examinations, RBSE Class 12 students have most of their major subjects pending, including English, Hindi, Mathematics and Geography.

The minister also added that the evaluation process of all the conducted examinations has already started. The answer sheets are being sent to the teachers’ house for evaluation. The result for these examinations will be declared within four to six weeks of the completion of all the papers.

The students can check regular updates from the board on the official website.

Meanwhile, CBSE will conduct the remaining examinations for Class 10 and 12 between July 1 and 15.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

