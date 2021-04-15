RBSE Postpones Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Exams

The Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE), Ajmer has decided to postpone the class 10 and class 12 board exams. Students studying in classes 8, 9, and 11 will also be promoted to the next classes without holding any annual exam.

The decision was taken after discussions between the chief minister and state education minister shortly after the CBSE had canceled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams. The government’s decision to put board exams for later is expected to have implications across states and board. CISCE too has said that it would reconsider holding board exams.

इसी के साथ राज्य सरकार ने 8वीं बोर्ड के छात्र-छात्राओं को नवीं, कक्षा 9 के छात्र-छात्राओं को दसवीं तथा 11वीं कक्षा के छात्र-छात्राओं को बारहवीं कक्षा में प्रमोट करने का भी फैसला किया है।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 14, 2021

Earlier, the Rajasthan government had announced to promote students from classes 1 to 7 without exams.

Over 20 lakh students appear for RBSE class 10, 12 exams every year. New dates of board exams have not been announced, however, the exams are expected to be held after the COVID-19 situation is eased in the state. This year, the board exams will be held based on a curtailed syllabus. The syllabus has been slashed by about 30 per cent.

