RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result Date 2021, Check Latest Update

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the class 10 and 12 board exam results around August 7. In a circular released by the board dated June 24, it states that the results will be declared within 45 days. However, the Supreme Court has directed all state boards to announce the 12th results by July 31. Hence, it is likely that the RBSE will release the class 12 results by July end and class 10 by August first week.

The exams were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, hence the board directed all the schools to upload the internal marks of both classes 10 and Class 12 by June 28 on the online portal of RBSE to prepare the results. While most of the schools had uploaded the marks, some schools were yet to do the same and hence the deadline was extended to July 1.

Over 20 lakh students appear for RBSE class 10, 12 exams every year. This year, the board will evaluate the students on the basis of their performance of the last two years. For calculating the marks of class 10 students, RBSE will consider marks obtained by a candidate in classes 8 and 9. A total of 45 per cent weightage will be given to the class 8 final marks, 25 per cent to class 9, and 10 per cent to internal marks of class 10. Besides, like every year, 20 marks have also been allotted for practicals and projects.

In the case of class 12, the class 10 and 11 final marks will be taken into account. While class 10 will have 40 per cent weightage, class 11 marks will have 30 per cent weightage. Out of the remaining marks, 20 per cent marks will be given by schools which will constitute theory and practical exams.

