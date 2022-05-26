RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Websites to Check, How to Get Direct Link

The Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) will release the classes 10 and 12 board exam results 2022 likely by June first week. Over 20 lakh students are awaiting for the RBSE 10th, 12th board results. The board is, however, yet to announce the exact result date. The state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra had earlier said that the result will be announced ‘soon’.

As per officials, due to the high number of students, the evaluation process is taking time and it is likely that the results for both 10th and 12th could be announced separately. With each student appearing for about 5-6 exams, the number of answer scripts to be checked is at least 1 lakh. Once the evaluation process is complete, the result date and time will be announced likely through a media briefing by DP Jaroli and RBSE secretary Arvind Sengwa.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Websites to Check

Once released, the RBSE 10th and 12 results will be available at:

— rajresults.nic.in,

— rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in,

— rajasthan.indiaresults.com,

— rbse.org.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Direct Link at News18

Alternatively, students will also be able to check their results with news18.com by filling the form below using required credentials.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Passing Marks

The exam were held between March 24 and April 26 this year. To clear the exam, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall as well as in every subject. In subjects with practical aspects, students need to pass practical and theory papers separately. Students failing in two subjects or less will be allowed to sit for the supplementary exams to be held at a later stage.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: What happened last year

Last year, the exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As many as 99.7 per cent of the 8.23 lakh students who took the class 12 exam cleared it. A total of 99.73 per cent of commerce stream students cleared the exam. In arts, as many as 99.19 per cent passed and 99.48 per cent students cleared the exam in the science stream. In case of class 10, a total of 99.56 per cent of students passed the exam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.