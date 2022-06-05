Rajasthan Board To Announce RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Tomorrow

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is all set to declare the RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2022 tomorrow, on June 6. The result for the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts result will be announced at 12:15 pm by the RBSE administrator LN Mantri. Along with the Arts result, the BSER will also announce the 12th Varishtha Upadhyay result 2022.

Once the results are out, candidates can check the results on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. and rajresults.nic.in. Candidates must remember that to access the Rajasthan 12th Arts result, candidates will need to enter their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth to get results.

RBSE 12th Result 2022: How To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the “RBSE 12th Arts result” or “RBSE 12th Varishtha Upadhyay” result link

Step 3. Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4. Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

In order to get a passing certificate from Rajasthan Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the BSER 12th compartment exam.

It may be noted that RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce has already been released and declared by the board. The RBSE 12th Arts stream results would be announced soon. About 6 lakh student is waiting for the result for the Arts stream.

