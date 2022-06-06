RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result: Websites to Check, Marks Needed to Pass BSER

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result: After declaring results for class 12 commerce and science streams, the Rajasthan Board is all set to announce the results for class 12 Arts stream today. As per the official notification the results for the Class 12 art stream will declared at 12:15 pm.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result LIVE Updates

Once the results are out students can check it at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.indiaresults.com, and rbse.org. Students can also check their marks directly with News18.com. To check result directly with News18, students have to fill the form given below –

RBSE, BSER 12th Result: How to Check Rajasthan Board Result via SMS

Students can check their results via SMS. To do so, they need to type RJ12A for the arts stream, put space and then write roll number and send to 56263. This means, if a science student whose roll number is 999 wants to check roll-number can type RJ12A 999 and send it to the official number.

RBSE chief will be announcing the result. After the result is announced to media, the link will be open at official websites for students. Printout of the online result will act as provisional marksheet and official marksheet will be announced later. Students will be able to get it from schools.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result: Passing Marks

To pass the Rajasthan Board, one needs to obtain at least 33 per cent marks. Last year, Rajasthan Board recorded its highest pass percentage with 99.73 per cent of commerce students, and 99.48 per cent of science students passing the exams. In 2020, as many as 91.66 per cent of students passed science stream while 94.49 per cent of commerce students cleared the commerce exam.

The results were bifurcated into different streams as the number of students taking 12th result was very high. The RBSE class 12 arts stream alone has nearly 5 lakh students while the commerce and science stream combined have about three lakh. Over 5 lakh students will be checking their RBSE 12th arts results today. It may be noted that RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce has already been released and declared by the board. The RBSE 12th Arts stream results would be announced soon.

The intermediate and high school exams were conducted offline by RBSE between March 24 and April 26. The exams were previously slated to begin on March 3 but were postponed due to the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.