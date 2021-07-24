RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 Direct Link to Check Marks Online, via SMS

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be announcing the class shortly and links to check results will be available at rbse.org, rajeduboard-rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, indiaresult.com. Over 9 lakh students will be checking their results and chances are that the link might not work right away, to cut the wait students can also check their results directly at news18.com.

RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Results

To check results directly with news18.com, students need to fill the form given below. Once results are out, the widget will display their scores -

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce the result for class 12 science, arts and commerce streams. Usually, the results for these streams are declared separately, however, this year, the results are declared together and hence students can expect more rush to check scores.

RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021: How to check

Students who had registered for the RBSE class 12 exam will be able to check their results online by using their roll number/registration number and other required details. Here’s how you can view/download RBSE class 12 result from the official website

Step 1: Type the official web address of RBSE, rajresults.nic.in in any internet browser

Step 2: RBSE homepage will be opened on the screen where you have to look for the class 12 result link

Step 3: Next, click on the result link for the respective stream.

Step 4: Enter the roll number/ registration number date of birth and required credentials and click on ‘submit’.

Step 5: The RBSE class 12th result will be displayed on the screen. You can download and save a copy of it.

RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021: How to check via SMS

In case, the web portal will not be working on that day due to heavy traffic, students can access their results through SMS service. They will have to type RJ12A/S/C (Stream’s name) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750 / 56263. The result will be received on the mobile.

This year the board has cancelled class 12 exams for all streams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The result has been prepared on the basis of students’ previous year’s performances i.e, class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, Class 12 internal assessment marks will be taken into consideration.

