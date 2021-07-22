RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 Dates Announced

RBSE 12th Result 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will announce its result for class 12 boards on July 24, Saturday. While announcing the evaluation criteria, the Rajasthan Board had said that it would declare the results in 45 days. It would be exactly 45 days of declaring the assessment scheme on July 24th. Once declared, the result will be available at official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresults.nic.in.

Govind Singh Dotasra, Rajasthan Minister of School Education will announce the result at 4 pm on Saturday. RBSE chief DP Jaroli will also be present at the media briefing and the results for all three streams, science, commerce, and arts will be announced. Last year, the board had announced the results for all streams separately due to a large number of students.

To pass the exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks. This year, the exams were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and results will be calculated based on special criteria. According to the devised formula, students of Class 12 will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in 10th and 11th standards besides the internal assessment of their current class. The marks obtained in Class 10 and Class 11 will be given 40 per cent and 20 per cent weightage respectively. The internal marks given so far in Class 12 will also make for 20 per cent of the final result. The remaining 20 per cent will come from the practical exams of Class 12, which, the state government said, have already been conducted in most of the schools.

In 2020, RBSE class 12 science results as many as 91.66 per cent of 2 lakh students had passed while in 2019 the pass percentage was at 92.88 per cent for science. In the RBSE class 12 arts stream 90.70 per cent of students passed while in commerce, 94.49 per cent of students cleared the exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here