RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Released LIVE Updates: 91.96% Clear Rajasthan Board BSER Science Exams

News18.com | July 8, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
Event Highlights

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 Released LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board has released the RBSE 12th Science result 2020 and students can check their BSER Science results directly here. The Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotsara announced on Tuesday that the RBSE 12th Science result 2020 will be released today (July 8) at 4pm. As the RBSE 12th Science results have been released, the students can check the results through the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Yash Sharma has topped the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 with 95.60%. A total of 2.39 lakh (2,39,800) students, who had appeared for the science stream this year, are anxiously waiting for their BSER Science results.


Jul 8, 2020 4:32 pm (IST)

RSBE 12th Science Result 2020 | A total of 2,29,226 students had registered for RSBE 12th Science stream examination this year. Of these, total 1,54,690 had appeared for the exam. Here's complete details of RSBE 12th Science Result 2020: 

First divison - 1,68,235 students
Second division - 44,577 students
Third division - 270 students 

Jul 8, 2020 4:22 pm (IST)

RBSE BSER 12th Science Result: How to Get Marksheet for Future Reference | Students are advised to download the scorecard for future reference after checking their BSER 12th Science Result online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in as all schools are closed due to coronavirus outbreak. For class 12 students, marksheets are important for getting admissions to colleges.

Jul 8, 2020 4:19 pm (IST)

Rajathan Board RBSE to Hold Supplementary Exams Later | In case a student fails in one or two subjects, then he/she will become eligible to sit for supplementary or compartment exams. The Rajasthan board usually conducts such exams between July to August. The dates of these exams are expected to be announced later. 

Jul 8, 2020 4:15 pm (IST)

Yash Sharma Tops RBSE 12th Science Exams with 95.60% | A student named Yash Sharma has topped RSBE 12th Science Result 202 by securing 95.60 per cent.

Jul 8, 2020 4:10 pm (IST)

RSBE 12th Science Result 2020: 91.96% Passed | Overall pass percentage of RSBE 12th Science Result 2020 stands at 91.96. Last year, 92.88% students had cleared the Rajasthan 12th science stream exam.

Jul 8, 2020 4:04 pm (IST)

RSBE 12th Science Result 2020 was announced today by Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra in the presence of board officials at RBSE Headquarters in Ajmer.

Jul 8, 2020 4:01 pm (IST)

RSBE 12th Board Result 2020 | While the Rajasthan Class 12 science result was declared today, the dates of the result declaration for commerce and arts will be announced soon by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. 

Jul 8, 2020 3:59 pm (IST)

RSBE 12th Science Result 2020: Marks Required to Pass Exam | To clear the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams, all students have to get a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. In the Class 12 science stream, the students have to pass practicals and theory papers, separately.

Jul 8, 2020 3:56 pm (IST)

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Declared | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced the RBSE class 12 science result. Students can check their 12th science stream results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. The result was announced by State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra in the presence of board officials at RBSE Headquarters in Ajmer.

Jul 8, 2020 3:55 pm (IST)

RSBE BSER 12th Science Result 2020 | Steps to check Rajasthan 12th science result online -

Step 1: Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link
Step 3: Fill all details when asked
Step 4: Result will appear. Download it

Jul 8, 2020 3:50 pm (IST)

RBSE BSER 12th Science Result 2020 to be Out Shortly | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE will announce the class 12 science result 2020 shortly. Students can check their 12th science stream results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Jul 8, 2020 3:47 pm (IST)

RBSE BSER 12th Science Result 2020: How to Check Result via SMS | In case a student is facing internet connectivity issues, then he/she can also check BSER 12th Science Result 2020 via SMS service. 

SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 

Jul 8, 2020 3:41 pm (IST)

Rajathan Board RBSE to Hold Compartment Exams Later | In case a student fails in one or two subjects, then he/she will become eligible to sit for supplementary or compartment exams. The Rajasthan board usually conducts such exams between July to August. The dates of these exams are expected to be announced by the RBSE Board after the result declaration. 

Jul 8, 2020 3:34 pm (IST)

RSBE 12th Science Result 2020: Over 2L Students Waiting | A total of 2.39 lakh students had appeared for the RSBE 12th science stream exam this year that was concluded on June 27 after it was postponed from March. 

Jul 8, 2020 3:31 pm (IST)

Marks Required to Pass RSBE 12th Science Exam | To clear the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams, all students have to get a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. In the Class 12 science stream, the students have to pass practicals and theory papers, separately.

Jul 8, 2020 3:25 pm (IST)

No Board Exam Pending in Rajasthan Due to Covid-19 | Initially, Rajasthan Board had to stop exams mid-way due to the coronavirus outbreak, but it was later conducted in the month of June keeping all Covid-19 protocols in place as intructed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Jul 8, 2020 3:17 pm (IST)

RBSE BSER 12th Science Result: How to Get Marksheet for Future Reference | Students are advised to download the scorecard for future reference after checking their BSER 12th Science Result online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in as all schools are closed due to coronavirus outbreak. Marksheets are important for class 12 students to get admissions to colleges.

Jul 8, 2020 3:10 pm (IST)

Once the RBSE 12th Science result 2020 is released, the students can check the results through the websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Rajasthan Board students can directly check their 12th Science results on News18.com by registering below:

Jul 8, 2020 3:08 pm (IST)

BSER 12th Science Result: Girls Outperformed Boys in 2019 | Last year, 95.86 per cent girls had passed the BSER class 12 science stream exam, while 91.59 per cent boys had passed the exam.

Jul 8, 2020 3:03 pm (IST)

BSER 12th Science Result 2020 to be Out After an Hour | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE will announce the class 12 science result 2020 today at 4pm. The result will be announced by Rajasthan Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra in the presence of board officials at RBSE Headquarters. Students can check their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Jul 8, 2020 2:58 pm (IST)

RSBE BSER 12th Science Result 2020 | Steps to check Rajasthan 12th science result through online mode- 

Step 1: Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link
Step 3: Fill all details when asked
Step 4: Result will appear. Download it

Jul 8, 2020 2:45 pm (IST)

Rajasthan Education Min to Announce 12th Science Result | Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara will announce the 12th science stream result today at 4pm in the presence of RSBE board officials. The result announcement will be made at board's Headquarters in Ajmer by following Covid-19 protocols. 

Jul 8, 2020 2:41 pm (IST)

RBSE BSER 12th Science Result 2020: Marks Required to Pass Exam | To clear the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams, all students have to get a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. Students of Class 12 science stream have to pass practicals and theory papers, separately. 

Jul 8, 2020 2:36 pm (IST)

BSER 12th Science Result 2019 Performance | Last year, 92.88% students had passed the Rajasthan 12th science stream exam. From past few years, science has been the best performing stream in Class 12 exams as it had a better passing percentage than other two streams - commerce and humanities. 

Jul 8, 2020 2:30 pm (IST)

RBSE BSER 12th Science Result 2020: Over 2L Students Waiting | Nearly 2.39 lakh students had appeared for the RSBE 12th science stream exam this year. The exams were concluded on June 27 after it was postponed from March.

Jul 8, 2020 2:26 pm (IST)

RSBE 12th Board Result 2020 | While the Rajasthan Class 12 science result will be declared today at 4pm, the dates of the result declaration for commerce and arts will be announced soon by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. 

Jul 8, 2020 2:20 pm (IST)

RSBE 12th Science Result 2020: How to Check Online | Students who appeared in the RBSE 10th Science examination can check their results on the Rajasthan board's official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Jul 8, 2020 2:17 pm (IST)

RSBE 12th Science Result 2020 Date and Time | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE will announce the class 12 science result 2020 at 4pm on today. The announcement was made yesterday by State Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra. 

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Released LIVE Updates: 91.96% Clear Rajasthan Board BSER Science Exams
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)

The Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Science exams 2020 began in March and was postponed until June. The examinations could finally be concluded on June 27.

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the senior secondary exams, which was concluded on June 30. The board conducted the pending exams on major papers like English, Hindi, Mathematics, Geography. The result of commerce and arts and class 10 are expected to be announced this month.

In 2019, in several subjects including, infotech, environmental science, and security — all the students who appeared for the exam had passed it, implying, these subjects had a pass percentage of 100 per cent. Further, Hindi and Agri chemistry also have almost all students clearing the exam with 99.61 and 99.22 per cent as pass percentage.

Last year, students passed the Science exams with flying colours with a record-high percentage of 92.88 per cent. Science was one of the best-performing streams for the Rajasthan board.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 Live: Check in Hindi

A total of 2,60,582 candidates registered for the class 12 Science exam in 2019 and a similar number of students are expected to have given the exam this year.

In 2019, Puneet Maheshwari had topped the Rajasthan Board class 12 exam in the science stream. He had scored 495 out of 500 marks. In 2018, Vishvendra Singh had topped in the science stream with 497 out of 500 marks.
