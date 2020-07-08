RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Released LIVE Updates: 91.96% Clear Rajasthan Board BSER Science Exams

Jul 8, 2020 4:32 pm (IST)

RSBE 12th Science Result 2020 | A total of 2,29,226 students had registered for RSBE 12th Science stream examination this year. Of these, total 1,54,690 had appeared for the exam. Here's complete details of RSBE 12th Science Result 2020:

First divison - 1,68,235 students

Second division - 44,577 students

Third division - 270 students