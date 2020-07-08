RBSE 12th Science Result 2020 Released LIVE Updates: 91.96% Clear Rajasthan Board BSER Science Exams

The Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Science exams 2020 began in March and was postponed until June. The examinations could finally be concluded on June 27.
This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the senior secondary exams, which was concluded on June 30. The board conducted the pending exams on major papers like English, Hindi, Mathematics, Geography. The result of commerce and arts and class 10 are expected to be announced this month.
In 2019, in several subjects including, infotech, environmental science, and security — all the students who appeared for the exam had passed it, implying, these subjects had a pass percentage of 100 per cent. Further, Hindi and Agri chemistry also have almost all students clearing the exam with 99.61 and 99.22 per cent as pass percentage.
Last year, students passed the Science exams with flying colours with a record-high percentage of 92.88 per cent. Science was one of the best-performing streams for the Rajasthan board.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2020 Live: Check in Hindi
A total of 2,60,582 candidates registered for the class 12 Science exam in 2019 and a similar number of students are expected to have given the exam this year.
In 2019, Puneet Maheshwari had topped the Rajasthan Board class 12 exam in the science stream. He had scored 495 out of 500 marks. In 2018, Vishvendra Singh had topped in the science stream with 497 out of 500 marks.