RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Marksheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, How to Check

RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Rajasthan Board will be announcing results for class 5 and class 8 today. The result will be available at the official website of the rbse.org, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The links to check marks will be available online from 11 am onwards. Cabinet Minister of Education, Dr. B.D. Kalla, informed about the result date via a tweet. Over 12.63 lakh class 8 students Read More
The Rajasthan Board or RBSE will be announcing the results for class 8 and class 5 today. Over 20 lakh students including both classes will be checking their results today.
For class 5 and class 8 as well, students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass their exams. Students need to pass every subject as well as the entire class overall. Those who do not get the minimum marks required will have to repeat their class, as per rules. Some schools might opt for grace marks policy, however, it is only applicable for students missing passing marks by a small margin.
