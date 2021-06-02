RBSE to Take Final Call on Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Exams Today

A final decision on class 12 board exams for students studying in schools affiliated to the Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) is expected today. The Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will be holding a meeting today at 5 pm with CM Ashok Gehlot. A decision regarding the class 10 board exams is also yet to be made by RBSE.

After, the Centre had on Tuesday cancelled the class 12 CISCE and CBSE board exams several states have also announced a similar decision. To sustain uniformity Rajasthan Board too is expected to announce a similar decision. Both class 10 and 12 board exams have been cancelled this year considering the health and safety of students amid the pandemic.

A decision on the teacher eligibility test - REET is also expected today. Aspirants have been demanding for an exam date as well as an increase in vacancies.

Earlier, Gehlot had announced mass promotion without exams classes 1 to 6 as well as for classes 8, 9 and 11. At the school level, only class 10 and 12 students are left without a final decision.

Over 20 lakh students appear for RBSE class 10, 12 exams every year. New dates of board exams have not been announced, however, the exams are expected to be held after the COVID-19 situation is eased in the state. This year, the board exams will be held based on a curtailed syllabus. The syllabus has been slashed by about 30 per cent.

The decision to cancel the exam by the Centre came after several students demanded the situation is not conducive to hold board exams. While cancelling the exams, Modi said, “Health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect." PM had asked others to be considerate about concerns of students

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here