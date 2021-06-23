RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result in 45 Days, Marks Based on Past Two Year Exams

The Rajasthan government has accepted the report of the committee and finalized the formula on which students of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) classes 10 and 12 will be evaluated. Now, the government claims that the result will be declared within 45 days, that is, in July last week. This year both class 10 and 12 board exams have been canceled and hence the result is being declared on the basis of special criteria.

The Rajasthan board will consider marks obtained by a candidate in class 8 and 9 to calculate their marks in class 10. For Rajasthan board class 10 students, as much as 45 per cent of the total weightage will be given to final marks obtained by a student in class 8 while the marks obtained in class 9 will have a weightage of 25 per cent. A school committee will give students marks in the remaining 10 per cent based on their year-round performance in class 10. The remaining 20 marks for practicals will be given as usual based on practicals or projects.

For class 12, student’s performance in class 10 board exams held in 2019 will have 40 per cent weightage while class 11 marks will have 30 per cent weightage, the remaining 20 per cent marks will be given by schools. This will constitute for the 80 marks of theory subject and for the practical exams, marks will be given as per every year. Schools which could not have held their practical exams are free to hold exams in online or offline mode with COVID-19 guidelines in place, Rajasthan Board said in an official statement.

The internal marks component in both class 10 and 12 results will be given by a special committee which will be headed by the school principal of the headmaster. The resulting committee will also have subject teachers.

Students who had registered for Rajasthan Board exams in private mode or those students who had to appear for improvement or compartment exams will have to appear for written exams at a suitable time. Exam dates for these students have not been announced yet.

Schools have been asked to submit the marks with the Rajasthan board in 15 days. The board will announce the result in 45 days.

