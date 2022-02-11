RBSE Rajasthan Board Exams for Classes 10, 12 Postponed; Check new Dates

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has postponed the exams for classes 10 and12 for a few weeks. RBSE has decided to now conduct the board exams from March 24 instead of March 3, in wake of the Covid-19 situation.

Education Minister of Rajasthan, BD Kalla made the announcement of the postponement of exams in the assembly on Thursday. Apart from this, the new dates of practical exams were also announced by the minister. The practical examinations, which were earlier scheduled to start from January 17, will now be held from February 15 to February 18. However, the practical examination of private school students will be held from February 21 to February 28.

This decision to postpone the examination has been taken after looking at the current situation of COVID-19 in the state. In Rajasthan, 25 districts have been put under the red zone after the cases increased tremendously in those districts. Based on these circumstances and to protect the students from the coronavirus infection, the board took the decision to extend the exam dates.

Around 11-12 lakh students are expected to appear for class 10 board exams in Rajasthan, while the number for Class 12 board exams in the state is 9-10 lakh. Last year, the Rajasthan Board announced the results of class 10 in the last week of July. There was a lot of delay in the declaration of the result due to COVID-19.

Out of all the students who appeared in the exam, 80.63 per cent of students passed the RBSE class 10 exam. If we talk about the last result of class 12, then the passing percentage of students from the science stream was 91.96 per cent and for the commerce stream, it was 94.49 per cent of students A total of 90.70 per cent students passed from the arts stream.

