RBSE Rajasthan Board Practical Exams from July 8

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be conducting the class 12 practical exams from July 8. The Board has directed the schools to conduct practicals in groups of 10 students and follow all COVID-19 related protocols while doing so.

Once the practical examination is complete the schools need to upload the marks on RBSE’s portal. This needs to be done within 24 hours of completion of the practical exam. The Rajasthan Board had started conducting class 12 practicals from April 1. Till April 13, the exams were held after which they had to be postponed due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

Those candidates who were not able to appear for the exam previously can also give it in this duration. If a candidate is not able to make it in this batch of exams then he or she will be declared as ‘absent for exam’. As per media reports, till now around 40% of the schools have uploaded the marks of practical exams.

Due to the coronavirus situation, the RBSE had decided to cancel the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in June. Reports suggest that the Rajasthan Board will be declaring the result for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams after July 12.

Once the results are declared, the students will be able to check the same through the official RBSE website. The students will need their roll number and password for accessing the document. The results for Class 10 and Class 12 RBSE will be based on an evaluation criteria that is similar to the one that is being used by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

