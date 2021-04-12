Rajasthan Promotes Class 6, 7 Students Without Exams

The Rajasthan government has decided to promote students of classes 6 and 7 without exams. The state had already promoted students in classes 1 to 5. Now, the same relaxation has been extended for those in 6th and 7th as well. While there will be no exams, students will be assessed based on Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE), Smile-2, and Aao Ghar Se Sikhein initiatives undertaken by the state-based schools to teach online.

Enrolment for the next class will begin from April 15 onwards. Students who have shifted their schools in the meantime will be promoted to the next class in the most recent school and the enrolment process for the same will be carried out accordingly, as per official notice by the government.

For RBSE or Rajasthan Board exams will only be held for board classes which include classes 8, 10, and 12, the exams will be conducted. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) exams will begin with class 8 exams which are scheduled from May 5 to May 29, 2021. Exams for classes 9 and 11 are scheduled to be held on April 26, and April 24, respectively.

For the board classes, RBSE has slashed the syllabus by 40 per cent to make up for the loss of instructional hours caused due to the pandemic.

The decision has been taken due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. Rajasthan on Sunday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths which pushed the toll to 2,926, while 5,105 fresh cases took the tally in the state to 3,63,793, according to an official report.

Over 11.5 lakh had appeared for Rajasthan Board class 10 exams last year of which 80.63 per cent students had passed. In class 12, about 10 lakh students appeared. For RBSE class 12th class 12 science stream 91.66 per cent of students passed while in commerce, 94.49 per cent of students cleared the exam. In Arts stream, the pass percentage was recorded at 90.70 per cent.

