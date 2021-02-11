RBSE REET 2021 to be Held on April 25, Details at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 has been scheduled for April 25 this year. The REET 2021 exam is being held after a gap of three years by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). Those candidates who are interested in the REET 2021 exam can apply for it by registering themselves on www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for applying is February 20. For better understanding of the rules and regulations and REET 2021exam pattern, RBSE has released an information brochur eon the official website. According to the brochure, there will be a total of 150 questions in the REET 2021 paper, each carrying a weightage of one mark. The total time alloted to the candidates for REET 2021 the paper has been fixed to 2.5 hours.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is conducting this exam to fill up around 31,000 posts for third-grade teachers in the state. The board will conduct two papers, the first one (REET 2021 paper 1) will be held for those candidates who want to become primary teachers for Class 1 to Class 5. REET 2021Paper 2 on the other hand will be for those who are interested in teaching class 6 to Class 8. The syllabus of the REET 2021 Paper I and Paper II includes child development and pedagogy along with language I and II. Apart from that, REET 2021Paper 1 will have questions about maths and environmental science. 30 questions will be asked from each subject in paper 1.

For paper 2, candidates will be asked 30 questions each from the common subjects. Another 60 questions will be from the optional maths and science/ social science subjects. The same will be the case for language papers. The aspirant will have to choose one of the following languages:

1. English2. Hindi3. Sindhi4. Sanskrit5. Urdu6. Punjabi7. Gujarati

The admit card for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 will be released by the RBSEbefore the exam date. Once released, the candidates will be required to download it and bring a copy of the same to the exam venue.