RBSE Releases Class 12 Supplementary Result 2020 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; How to Check Scores

This year, a total of 25,155 students have appeared for the RBSE class 12 supplementary examination, out of which 19, 616 students have passed the examination.

October 1, 2020
RBSE Releases Class 12 Supplementary Result 2020 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; How to Check Scores
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE has released the class 12 Supplementary Exam result on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for RBSE class 12 supplementary exam can check the results by using their roll number.

How to check RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020 -

  • Step 1: Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

  • Step 2: Click on the link for Suppl. Result Sr. Secondary Exam 2020 in the right column

  • Step 3: Enter the roll number and submit

  • Step 4: Class 12 supplementary result will be displayed on the screen

  • Step 5: Download the result and keep it safely

Candidates can also check the RBSE class 12 result directly by clicking here.

This year, a total of 25,155 students have appeared for the RBSE class 12 supplementary examination, out of which 19, 616 students have passed the examination. As many as 2,894 candidates have got 1st division while 13658 have got second division and 3064 have got third division. However, the pass percentage of boys are almost 7% less than the pass percentage of girls. Total 75.89 % boys have passed the supplementary exam, while and the girls’ percentage was recorded at 81.49 %.

Meanwhile, RBSE has also announced the results for Praveshika Exam 2020 and V. Upadhyay Exam 2020 on the official website. Candidates can check these results also by the link provided on the official website using their roll number. The link for both the results are also provided here:

RBSE Praveshika Exam 2020 result 2020 link.

RBSE V. Upadhyay Exam 2020 result link.

Earlier, RBSE has announced the result for Class 12 for commerce stream on July 13 and for the arts stream on July 21, 2020. A total of 90.70% of students have passed in Rajasthan class 12 arts exam.

