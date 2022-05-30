RBSE to UP Board to Maharashtra SSC: Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Result Expected in June

Students all across the country are awaiting their class 10 and 12 board exam results. While the central boards – CBSE and CISCE – will announce the results for classes 10 and 12 in July, several state boards including Rajasthan, Assam, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to declare their Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2022 in June.

If you or anyone you know has appeared for the board exams, here is a look at results in the coming month –

Rajasthan Board results

Over 20 lakh students are awaiting the final result for Rajasthan Board class 10 and class 12 results. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the RBSE 12th result 2022 in the month of June. After announcing that the result will be out ‘soon’, the RBSE had later said that the evaluation process has not been completed and it will be out by June and exact dates for 10th and 12th too have not been finalized yet. The Rajasthan board held the Class 10, 12 exams from March 24 to April 26.

Assam Board Results

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will soon announce the HSLC result 2022. It is likely that the results will be out by June 4, 2022. A SEBA official said that the HSLC evaluation process is almost completed, however, the exact result date is yet to be decided. It will tentatively be released by the first week of June, reported a leading news daily. This year, the Assam board conducted the class 10 examination from March 15 to March 31 in an offline mode. More than 4 lakh students appeared in the examination.

Gujarat Board Results

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is likely to declare Class 10 results or SSC results in June. While an official confirmation is still awaited, GSHSEB is expected to announce the results likely by the second week of June. It’s also likely that the board could release the Class 10 and class 12 (general results) on the same date. The results will be available to the students online on the Gujarat board’s official websites, gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. The Gujarat Board 12th board exam was conducted between March 28 to April 12.

Uttar Pradesh Board results

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce UP Board class 10 and class 12 results by first week of June, officials from the board informed media. The evaluation process of over and currently, the practical exams are being held for students who missed the exams in the first go. A total of 51,92,689 students registered for UP Board exams this year of which over 50 lakh took exams. UP Board claims that among these students there were 2.25 crore answer scripts. Board had appointed a large number of teachers who completed the evaluation process within 16 days.

Maharashtra Board Result

Maharashtra Board will announce results for both HSC (class 12) and SSC (class 10) board. MSBSHSE officials have told media that the evaluation process is almost complete and results will be announced in June. Over 14.72 lakh students had appeared for HSC exams and over 16.25 lakh students had registered for Maharashtra Board SSC exams. This year, SSC exams in Maharashtra were conducted from March 15 to April 18 and for HSC students, the exams were held from March 4 to April 7.

Uttarakhand Board Results

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) is likely to announce the UK board Class 10th, 12th result 2022 by June 10, 2022, as per media reports. However, the Uttarakhand board has not made any official announcement yet. As per the pattern of previous years, the 12th result will be released first. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is currently in the process of evaluating the copies. Once released, students will be able to check their results by visiting the website of Uttarakhand board at uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. A total of 2,42,955 students had registered for Uttarakhand board exam 2022 out of which 1,29,785 appeared for the high school exams and 1,13,170 for intermediate.

CBSE Results

Over 30 lakh students are awaiting their class 10 and class 12 board CBSE exam results. This year in a unique move, CBSE has held two boards and the final result will include both term 1 and term 2 results. The term 1 results have already been declared. Now, the board will directly release the final result. CBSE had earlier said that it would announce the results by June end or July first week. Without sharing the exact dates, the board had said that it is trying to announce the results in a record-time. As per the existing trend, the results for class 12 are announced before class 10 to begin the college admissions process.

