RCRB DUSS Recruitment 2021: 503 Vacancies Announced for Various Posts at rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board (RCRB) has announced 503 vacancies for various posts on its official website at ajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online for the RCRB DUSS Recruitment 2021 till February 26. Only those who will submit the RCRB Zilaa Dugdh Utpadak Sahkari Sangh (DUSS) application form 2021 within the stipulated date and time will be allowed to take the exam. The date for the RCRB DUSS 2021 exam will be provided later on the official website at rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in. All the candidates are advised to keep a check on the website for further updates.

Candidates are also requested to check the RCRB DUSS 2021 eligibility criteria before proceeding to fill the application form.

RCRB DUSS 2021 exam eligibility criteria:

1.Candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years but and maximum 40years as on 01.07.2021.

2.Educational Qualification: Educational qualification is different for each of the posts. Candidates can check the educational qualification and other details in the official notification of RCRB DUSS here

How to fill RCRB DUSS application form 2021:

Step 1: Visit at rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the link which reads, “CLICK HERETO APPLY ONLINE” to open the RCRB DUSS on-line application form

Step 3: Click on new registration and register yourself by entering the required details. Once the registration is done, an email &SMS indicating the provisional registration number and Password will be sent

Step 4: Candidates can proceed for the online application form by using the registered login credentials

Step 5: Key in the required details and upload your photograph and signature as per the specifications

Step 6: Make the payment of application fee which is Rs 1,200 for general candidates and Rs 600 for SC/ST candidates

Step 7: Download a copy of the application form and keep it safely for the future