Reconsider Conducting CBSE Board Exams: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

Amid the rise in cases of COVID-19, congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked the Government of India to reconsider holding the board exams. Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, “In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting #CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions. On how many counts does GOI intend to play with the future of India’s youth?"

Recently, Priyanka Gandhi too has demanded the cancellation of the CBSE Board exams. “Our education system needs to drastically alter its attitude and start reflecting sensitivity and compassion towards children rather than just talking about it," wrote Priyanka

.. about it at their conclaves and conferences. 2/2— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 9, 2021

Not just congress but leaders from Shiv Sena too have been demanding a common decision from Centre for class 10, 12 board exams across states. Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant has written a letter to Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhiryal Nishank, “All these students come in an age group that has not been allowed to be vaccinated by the Union Health Ministry. The exams due in a few days will have millions of students and their families, their teacher, invigilators, non-teaching staff at a high risk considering the virulence of the current pandemic,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, over one lakh students signed a petition on change.org demanding the cancellation of exams due to the pandemic. “The situation in India is getting worse day by day. When there were only a few cases in the country, they canceled the remaining board exams and now when the cases are at a peak they are planning to open schools," the petition said.

“As the exam conducting body, we have taken all steps – from more number of centers to ensure a sanitized room. More importantly, students have already given their pre-boards, they know where they stand and can focus on their studies. No activity has come to halt in the country, so why should the students’ future suffer,” said Sanyam Bhardwaj, Exam Controller, CBSE

