Record Number of Students Take NEET in Regional Language, Highest in Gujarati

The government’s push for regional language education seems to have been working. In the biggest entrance exam – National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)- UG 2022 there has been a significant increase in the number of students opting for NEET in regional language. Notably, this year, the number of students enrolling for NEET has reached an all-time high of over 18.7 lakh.

This year, a total of 1,37,492 students took the exam in regional languages, which is a significant increase from 2021 when 1,20,616 took the exam in languages others than English. While 1,476,024 candidates took NEET 2022 in English, 2,58,827 opted to take NEET in Hindi. Students had an option of selecting from 13 languages as mode of taking NEET. This included Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Also read| NEET 2022 Result: Despite Top 4 Rank Holders Getting 715 Marks, Why Tanishka Got AIR 1?

Year-wise candidates taking NEET in regional language

Year No. of candidates 2019 134550 2020 129763 2021 120616 2022 137492

Apart from English and Hindi, the highest number of candidates taking the exam in a regional language was Gujarati with over 49000 candidates, followed by Bengali with more than 42000 and Tamil with over 31000 aspirants.

Regional language applicants

Regional language Applicants Hindi 258827 Assamese 4063 Bengali 42663 Gujarati 49638 Kannada 1193 Marathi 2368 Malayalam 1510 Odia 822 Punjabi 96 Tamil 31965 Telegu 1264 Urdu 1910

This year, a total of 18,72,343 candidates registered for the exam out of which 1764571 took the exam. The number of females registering for the medical entrance was also higher than males this year. Those who appeared for the medical entrance exam can check their scores via the official site, neet.nta.nic.in.

As many as 429160 males and 563902 females have managed to clear NEET. The top rank too has been obtained by a girl, Tanshika who hails from Haryana but has been studying in Rajasthan. The entrance test was held last month on July 17 with a re-exam on September 4 for around 250 candidates. In 2021, more than 15.44 lakh candidates took the exam conducted at 3,858 centres. Out of the total, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified. The number of candidates registering was 2.5 lakh higher than last year.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here