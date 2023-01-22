Recruitment Alert: From SAIL to Indian Army, Job Vacancies to Apply for This Week

Good news for all job seekers across the country. Those who are looking for a change in profession or the ones who are searching for their first job, here is a list of companies and organisations where you can apply before the deadline ends. At present, there are several government organisations that are recruiting in various departments. From SAIL to AIIMS, UPSC to Indian Army, various posts are ready for the recruitment drive. Check out the list of job opportunities for which you can register. Also read the eligibility criteria set by the organisation before you apply.

SAIL Apprentice

The Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Bhilai released a notification inviting candidates to apply for apprentice posts for one year. The apprentice vacancies are available for multiple disciplines which include mechanical, electrical, civil, CS/IT, mining, metallurgy, and others. Candidates can apply for the 120 vacancies by visiting the official website of SAIL at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in. The last date to register for the posts is 19 February 2023.

SSC MTS and Havaldar posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting candidates to fill up a total of 10,880 vacancies for Multi-Tasking (Non-technical) Staff and 529 posts open for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. The Commission is seeking to recruit non-gazetted and non-ministerial posts in various Ministries, Departments, and Offices of the Government of India. The last date for the submission of online applications is 17 February. As per the schedule, the computer-based examination is set to be held in April this year.

AIIMS Professor Posts

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, has opened its application window for the recruitment of professors, associate professors, and assistant professors. Eligible candidates can fill out the applications till March 2 for 94 vacancies via the official site of the medical institute at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. The application fee for the general and OBC candidates is Rs 3,000. Candidates who are selected for the Professor posts will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 1,68,900 to Rs 2,20,400 as per Level 14A.

Indian Army Recruitment

The Indian Army has released a notification inviting applicants for the recruitment of 93 vacancies for the Short Service Commission (SSC) course. Only unmarried male and female engineering graduates and widows of defence personnel can register themselves till 9 February. Candidates can apply through the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The selection process includes shortlisting of candidates, Service Selection Board (SSB) Interview, and Stage two (medical examination).

UPSC Recruitment

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification inviting candidates for the recruitment of Scientist ‘B’ and a number of other positions. Applicants can apply online at upsconline.nic.in till 2 February 2023. There are a total of 111 vacancies in the Commission across 14 different positions, including Deputy Commissioner (Horticulture), Assistant Director (Toxicology), Deputy Legislative Counsel, Assistant Engineer, Junior Translation Officer, and Senior Scientific Officer. The application fee for all eligible candidates is Rs 25.

