Recruitment Alert: From SBI to IOCL, List of Jobs to Apply for

SBI Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 641 Posts, Salary up to Rs 41,000

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from retired personnel of SBI for as many as 641 posts on a contractual basis. Candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI — sbi.co.in. The last date to submit applications is June 7.

Candidates can apply for a total of 641 vacant posts. These include 503 posts of Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), 130 posts of Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channels (CMS-AC), and 8 posts of Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC).

On being successfully selected for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator – Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), candidates can draw a salary of Rs 36,000 per month. The salary offered for the post of Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channels (CMS-AC) is Rs 41,000 per month and for Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC), it is Rs 41,000 per month.

JSSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 991 Posts for 12th Pass, Salary up to Rs 81100

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has notified the recruitment process for filling 991 posts of clerk and stenographer in various departments of the state government. Of the total posts, 964 vacancies are for clerks whereas 27 are for stenographers. Candidates may apply for the recruitment online through JSSC’s official portal at jssc.nic.in, latest by June 19.

The window to pay the application fee will, however, remain open till June 22. Candidates will be given a five-day window between June 26 to 30 to make any correction to their application, in case of an error. The recruitment will be subject to Jharkhand state’s existing reservation policy. Candidates applying under reserved categories will have to mention it in the application form and will submit relevant supporting documents for the same.

Those selected for the posts of stenographer will get between Rs 25500 to Rs 81100 while those selected for the posts of clerk will get paid between Rs 19900 to Rs 63200.

IOCL is Hiring Engineers, Officers Through GATE Score, Salary up to Rs 1,60,000

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has invited applications from graduates for recruitment to the post of engineers and officers through GATE 2022. The company is also recruiting Graduate Apprentice Engineers (GAEs) in various disciplines. Candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL — iocl.com. The last date to submit applications is May 22.

Candidates can apply for the posts of engineers, and officers in various disciplines. The disciplines include chemical engineering, civil engineering, instrumentation engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, metallurgical engineering, computer science and engineering.

On successful selection of candidates as engineers and officers, they will receive a starting basic pay of Rs 50,000 per month and will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000. Candidates selected as Graduate Apprentice Engineers (GAEs) will be paid a monthly stipend based on their performance.

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment: Apply for 261 Posts For 10th Pass, Graduates, Salary Up to Rs 77,000

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is seeking individuals to fill 261 positions of Senior Ship Draftsman, Jr Technical Assistant, Assistant, and others. The online application procedure for CSL Recruitment began on May 14. The last day to register is June 6. Those who are willing to and are eligible should apply online at CSL’s official website, cochinshipyard.in.

To be selected for the posts, candidates will have to clear recruitment exams. The exam will consist of an objective type online test. The Objective type online test will be divided into two parts: general (Part A) and trade/discipline related (Part B). Each question is worth one mark, and there will be no negative marking. Merit lists for each vacancy will be generated based on the marks obtained by candidates in the Objective type online test. Following that, candidates with passing marks will be shortlisted for certificate verification.

For W6 level jobs, the salary will be in the range of Rs 22,500 to Rs 73,750. For W7 posts, the salary will be in the range of Rs 23.500 to Rs 77,000. The monthly pay should come around Rs 37105 for W6and Rs 38585 for W7 level posts with other beneifts including Contributory Provident Fund, Accident Insurance coverage, Reimbursement of Medical expenses under the Contributory Medical Insurance policy, Leave encashment etc

MRPL is Hiring via GATE Score, Salary Upto Rs 1.60 Lakh

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Limited (MRPL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executives through GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. Candidates who have qualified GATE 2022 can apply online through the official website of MRPL. The last date to submit applications is May 28.

Candidates can apply for a total of 65 vacant posts of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executives in various disciplines. The disciplines include Chemical, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, Instrumentation, Metallurgy, Computer Science, and Chemistry.

Successfully selected candidates will draw a basic pay of Rs 50,000 per month and will be then placed on training-cum-probation in the pay scale of Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000.

SSC Selection Post Phase 10: Apply for 2065 posts at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting job applications for Selection Post phase X/2022. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —ssc.nic.in. The online application process has already started on May 12. Applicants can apply till June 13, as per the official notification. Candidates must note that dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction will be activated between June 20 and June 24, 2022.

The computer-based test for the job vacancies will take place in the month of August 2022. The official dates for the exam are yet to release. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2065 vacancies will be filled across the country.

