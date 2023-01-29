Several government organisations are currently recruiting in various departments. Freshers as well as experienced candidates can register themselves for these openings before the deadline ends. From OSSSC to Union Bank of India, TSPSC to Indian Army, here are vacancies you could apply for this week.

OSSSC Recruitment

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has opened the application window for recruitment to the posts of nursing officers. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in or or before February 17. Through this recruitment drive, the commission plans to fill up a total of 7,483 nursing officer vacancies in 30 district establishments and 13 medical colleges and hospitals. Candidates who are selected will receive a pay scale in the band of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92300.

Union Bank of India Recruitment

The Union Bank of India (UBI) has begun the online registration process for the recruitment of Specialist Officer Posts. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of UBI at unionbankofindia.co.in before February 12. UBI will fill up a total of 42 posts through this recruitment drive. Candidates will be selected based on an online exam/group discussion or personal interview round.

TSPSC Recruitment

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has activated the online application link for candidates to apply under group 3 services in various departments. Applicants can register for the vacancies on the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in till February 23. The Commission is conducting this recruitment campaign to fill a total of 1,365 vacancies.

CISF Recruitment

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has begun the online registration process for the recruitment of constable/driver and constable/driver-cum-pump operator (Driver for fire services) posts. Apply for the vacancies via the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in as no other mode of submission of application is allowed. CISF plans to fill up a total of 451 vacancies in the organisation. Out of which, 268 vacancies are for the post of constable/ driver cum pump operator whereas 183 vacancies are for constable/ driver.

SAIL Recruitment

The Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Bhilai, is inviting candidates to fill up vacancies that are available for various disciplines like mechanical, electrical, mining, metallurgy, civil, CS/IT, and others. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of SAIL at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in before February 19. It is to be noted that Chhattisgarh domicile candidates will be given first preference.

SSC MTS Notification

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the schedule of the Multi-Tasking (Non-technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination. There are approximately 10,880 vacancies for MTS and 529 openings open for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. The last date for the submission of online application forms is February 17.

Indian Army Recruitment

Indian Army has started the online application process for the recruitment of 93 vacancies for the Short Service Commission (SSC) course. Unmarried male and female engineering graduates as well as, widows of defence personnel can apply for recruitment till February 9. Indian Army aims to fill 61 posts of SSC (Tech) for men and 32 posts of SSCW (Tech) for women.

