Reduce NEET SS Cut-off For Mop-up Admissions, Doctors Association Asks Health Ministry

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) have written to the Union Ministry of Health seeking reduction in the cut-off percentile for NEET Super Speciality (SS) 2021 counselling in the mop up round. The association has said that many doctors will not be able to meet the current cut off marks of 50th percentile. It will not only result in wasting a year of these doctors but also leave a huge number of vacant seats.

The letter further added that as per the current seat matrix, a total of 889 SS seats (DM, MCH, DNB) are vacant after the second round of counselling. If the cutoff percentile is reduced for the next round, more candidates will be eligible and no seats will remain vacant.

“Requesting @MoHFW_INDIA @NBEMS_INDIA & @NMC_IND to reduce the eligibility criteria for NEET SS for mop up round of counselling in order to fill all the vacant seats and hence avoid seat wastage and less numbers of super specialists," tweeted FAIMA. (sic)

“After the unprecedented delay in the conduct of NEET Super Speciality 2021 examination, almost an entire academic year has been wasted, and now a high cut off percentile means that many of the specialist doctors who are willing to pursue super specialisation this year will fail to meet the cutoff criteria, thereby causing these seats to go vacant and wasting one more precious year of their lives for the preparation of the next NEET Super Speciality examination," FAIMA wrote in the letter.

“We urge the concerned authorities to look into this matter as early as possible and take immediate steps to help the country acquire more super specialist doctors," the letter added.

The doctors added that a similar process took place in 2019 when the cut off percentile was reduced to the maximum. It was lowered to the 20th percentile during the mop-up round. However, in 2020, it was reduced to 45th percentile. Not reducing the seats substantially left more than 700 seats vacant in 2020, thus resulting in a waste of such precious seats.

