REET 2016: RBSE Begins Appointment Process for Mathematics, Science and English Teachers

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has issued a notice in connection to recruitment of teachers for non-Tribal Sub Area Plan (TSP) second level under Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2016.

According to the notice, the calendar for recruitment process for the second level of non-TSP teachers for Mathematics, Science and English subjects for REET 2016 has been released. Teachers will be appointed for primary and upper primary schools in several districts of Rajasthan, under this recruitment process.

According to the RBSE notice for Rajasthan Direct Recruitment for Teachers 2016, candidates who had applied for Teacher Recruitment 2018 can apply for the waiting list of Teacher Recruitment 2016 through staff log in on Shala Darpan portal by September 2, 2021.

The notice also states that non-joining candidates and applicants who were absent for document verification for Teacher Recruitment 2018 can get themselves verified at the directorate by September 3 and apply for Teacher Recruitment 2016.

The waiting list and allotment will be released by the RBSE on September 7. The counselling and posting date will be notified within 20 days after the district allotment.

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 will be held on September 26. More than 16 lakh candidates have applied for REET 2021. However, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had earlier said that the REET 2021 examination will only be held if Covid-19 situation stays in control.

The REET 2021 examination was earlier scheduled to be on April 25, which was then deferred to June 20 by the state government due to the pandemic. The exam could be postponed again if Coronavirus cases rise in September.

The REET candidates who qualify the examinations will be filling up the 3000 teaching position vacancies across the state board schools. The REET certificate is now valid up to three years whereas it was earlier valid for seven years.

