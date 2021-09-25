REET 2021: Internet, Bulk SMS Services Suspended, Free Travel for Candidates, Major Initiatives by Rajasthan Govt

Ahead of the biggest exam in the state, the Rajasthan government has launched major initiatives to not only ensure smooth conduct of the exam but also to have a cheating-free exam. The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 26.

To prevent cheating, mobile internet services, bulk SMS and MMS services and other social media platforms will be suspended. The services will be suspended in Ajmer district from 6 am to 6 pm on September 26 in the wake of REET exam and only call service will be available.

The state govt will provide free roadway travel to the candidates appearing for the exam.

As many as 16 lakh applicants will be appearing for the exam. In the meeting, along with the CM, the education minister, transport minister, CS, DGP, chairman of the Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), key officers of the education department, all divisional commissioners, IG, police commissioner DM and SP were to be present.

“The state government has made special preparations for the successful conduct of REET, the biggest competitive exam ever with 16 lakh candidates. Report any illegal activity in relation to the paper to the police. Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours like paper leak by conspiring about REET," CM Gehlot tweeted.

REET 2021 will be conducted to fill nearly 31000 vacancies of teachers under the grade 3 level at various government-aided schools across the state. The admit card was released by RBSE on September 17. As many as 4153 exam centres have been fixed across the state.

The exam will be held in the computer-based test mode for a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. It will carry a total of 150 multiple choice type questions of one mark each and there will be no negative marking for any wrong answers.

