REET 2021 Admit Card Likely Today, Exam From September 26

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2021 admit card is likely to be released today. The exams are scheduled to be held on September 26. Usually, the admit cards are released atleast 10 days prior to the examination. Those who have successfully applied for the REET 2021 will be able to access their admit card on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reetbser21.com, once the link is activated.

The REET 2021 will be conducted to fill nearly 31000 vacancies of teachers under Grade 3 level at various government-aided schools across the state. This year, nearly 11 lakh candidates are likely to appear for the exam. Once the admit card would be released, examinees will be able to access the REET hall ticket by using their registered login credentials like user name, password and date of birth.

REET is one of two big recruitment drives that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced last year. The recruitment process for the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is also being conducted. The exam is conducted for two levels - level 1 is for primary classes, that is, classes 1 to 5 and another is for secondary classes, that is, classes 6 to 8.

REET 2021: How to download admit card

Step 1. Go to the official website REET 2021

Step 2. Click on REET 2021 admit card link

Step 3. Log in using the application number and password

Step 4. REET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a print out for further reference

The exam will be held in a computer-based test mode comprising of a total of 150 multiple choice type questions of 1 mark each and there will be no negative marking for any wrong attempt. The duration of the exam is 2 hours 30 minutes.

The questions will be asked from Child Development & Pedagogy, Mathematics, Language (Hindi, Sindhi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi & Gujarati), and Environmental Science. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 20, however, it was deferred due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Candidates must keep following the website to keep a check on REET Admit Card 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here