REET 2021 Admit Card to be Released in Coming Week: Know When & How to Download Hall Ticket

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is likely to release the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) admit card 2021 soon on the official website. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 26 across the state. Only registered candidates would be able to download their admit card from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reetbser21.com.

Usually, the admit card is released about 10 days ahead of the exam. Thus REET admit card can be expected to be issued on September 16. The REET 2021 is being conducted to fill nearly 31000 vacancies of teachers under grade 3 level. As per the reports, nearly 11 lakh candidates have submitted the REET 2021 application.

REET 2021 Hall Ticket: Steps to Download

Step 1: Open the search bar of any internet browser and search for the official web portal of REET rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reetbser21.com

Step 2: Once the homepage is displayed, click on the REET 2021 hall ticket link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: A fresh webpage will be opened where the candidates will be required to enter their registered login credentials

Step 4: As the details will be submitted, the REET admit card will be opened which candidates would need to download and take a printout.

Examinees must note that it is mandatory to carry a hard copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo id proof to the exam venue. They should also check the details like candidates’ names, personal details, subjects opted by the name and ensure that they are correctly mentioned. In case of any discrepancies, one should immediately contact the concerned authority.

REET 2021 would be conducted in two levels - one is primary teachers for classes 1 to 5 and another is secondary teachers for 6 to 8. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on June 20, however, it was postponed in view of the Covid situation.

In 2017, a total of 10 lakh candidates appeared for REET. The cut off will be going higher due to an increase in the number of candidates this year. The candidates aiming for the third-grade teaching exam have to work hard for the selection as the competition has been increased. The highest cut off for first grade in 2017 went to 132 and for the second grade, it was 136.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here