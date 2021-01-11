REET 2021 Application Process Begins, Apply By February 8 on Official Website

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has commenced the application process for Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET 2021) from today, January 11, 2021.

Candidates who wish to appear in REET 2021 can apply at the official website of Rajasthan Board- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the notification, the Board has revised the syllabus and eligibility criteria for this examination.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply till 8 pm on February 12, 2021. However, the candidates have to pay the requisite application fee for the examination by February 4.

According to the REET 2021 schedule released by the Rajasthan Board, the REET 2021 exam will be conducted in two shifts. Both shifts will be two and a half hours each. The first stage i.e. Classes 1 to 5 and the second stage i.e. Classes 6 to 8 will be conducted on April 25, 2021, in morning and afternoon shifts. Candidates will be able to download their REET 2021 admit card from April 14, 2021, onward.

Earlier, the state government has announced to recruit 31,000 teachers through the REET exam, but now the number has been increased to 32,000. One thousand new posts of teachers in 282 government schools of the state have been approved by the State Education Department. In these schools, as many as 407 Level-1 and 564 Level-2 posts have been approved.

Important dates for REET 2021 Exam

Starting date for online application: January 11, 2021

Last date for online application: February 8, 2021

Date of submission of application fee: January 11 to February 4, 2021

Admit Card download date: April 14, 2021, onward

Exam date: April 25, 2021

Passing Marks for REET 2021 Exam

Several sections have been exempted from eligibility marks in REET. According to the notice, the reserved classes will get a concession of 5 percent to 20 percent marks in the eligibility marks. The minimum passing scores for various categories in REET are set as follows:

General / Unreserved: 60 Marks (TSP & Non TSP)

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 55 (Non-TSP), 36 (TSP)

Scheduled Caste (SC), OBC, MBC and Economic Weaker Section: 55 Marks (Non-TSP & TSP)

All category widows and abandoned women and ex-servicemen: 50 Marks (TSP and Non-TSP)

Divyang: 40 Marks (TSP & Non-TSP)

Sahariya Tribe: 36 Marks (TSP & Non TSP)