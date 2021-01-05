REET 2021 Application Process to Begin from January 11, Exam on April 25

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has released the application forms of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2021). According to the official notification, the application process for REET 2021 will commence on January 11 and it is to be continued until February 8, 2021. One can fill the REET application form at the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

REET 2021 Application Fee

If a candidate wishes to appear for only one exam, he/she will have to pay a sum of Rs 550 as an application fee, while those who wish to appear for both the exams- Paper 1 and Paper 2 – will be required to pay Rs 750.

REET 2021 Exam Pattern

REET written examination will be conducted on April 25. The Board conducts REET examination in two parts- Paper 1 and Paper 2. All those candidates who qualify Paper 1 are eligible to teach in Classes 1 to 5 while those who qualify Paper 2 are eligible to teach in Classes 6 to 8. The minimum qualifying marks in the REET exam 2021 is 60 per cent. For the candidates belonging to Schedule Tribes category in Rajasthan, the minimum passing mark is 36 per cent.

As per the rules, all those candidates who pass the examination will be issued a certificate, which remains valid for a period of three years.

The entire application process for REET 2021 will conclude in the midnight of February 8. For this year, the Board has not released the number of vacancies yet. However, in 2019 recruitment for over 33,000 posts was held through REET.

There have been new rules for REET 2021, only Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) holders are allowed to appear for this year.

The date for submission of fees is from January 11 to 4 February. The REET 2021 admit card is expected to be available for download on April 14.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara had recently said that the NCTE guidelines are being reviewed again due to which there was a delay in the issue of REET notification.