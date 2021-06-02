education-career

REET 2021: Aspirants Demand Exam Date, Increase in Vacancies

REET 2021 aspirants demand a final decision (Representational)

REET 2021 aspirants have demanded that the examination dates be declared soon.

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 aspirants have been demanding clarity on the eligibility exam. REET 2021 has been postponed several times and now ahead of an important meeting between state cabinet ministers, it is being expected that a final decision on RBSE exams as well as REET 2021 will be announced today.

REET was scheduled to be held on April 25 and was then was postponed to June 20 to provide a chance to students from economically weaker sections (EWS) of society. The Department of Education, Rajasthan thereafter announced that REET 2021 will not be held in June, however, a final date was not announced this time.

The government teacher job aspirants have started campaign on Twitter demanding dates for REET.

The notification of REET 2021 was released on January 5. The application form was released on January 11. Over 16 lakhs have applied to appear in REET 2021 so far. The number of applicants will increase after the application process of EWS candidates.

After clearing REET 2021, candidates will become eligible to apply for the post of primary and secondary class teachers in Rajasthan. With REET 2021, the Rajasthan government will recruit 31,000 candidates for teaching posts.

first published:June 02, 2021, 16:45 IST