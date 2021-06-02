REET 2021: Aspirants Demand Exam Date, Increase in Vacancies

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 aspirants have been demanding clarity on the eligibility exam. REET 2021 has been postponed several times and now ahead of an important meeting between state cabinet ministers, it is being expected that a final decision on RBSE exams as well as REET 2021 will be announced today.

REET was scheduled to be held on April 25 and was then was postponed to June 20 to provide a chance to students from economically weaker sections (EWS) of society. The Department of Education, Rajasthan thereafter announced that REET 2021 will not be held in June, however, a final date was not announced this time.

The government teacher job aspirants have started campaign on Twitter demanding dates for REET.

Along with increasing the post in REET, the examination date should also be announced soon! Changing the date again and again is a mockery of the system and the failure of the government! @GovindDotasra @RajCMO #REET_परीक्षा_तिथि_की_जल्द_घोषणा_की_जाए— Subhash Fouji (@TheSubhashFouji) May 31, 2021

#REET_परीक्षा_तिथि_की_जल्द_घोषणा_की_जाएGovt of Raj. Kindly declare new date of Reet… Maximum Retweet ✔️✔️ — 🌸ममता शर्मा🌸 (@Mamtaa_g2) May 31, 2021

Kindly declare Reet exam date as soon as possible,the students are waiting desperately for it.@RVPATELRJ27@SisodiyaBheel @ashokgehlot51#REET_परीक्षा_तिथि_की_जल्द_घोषणा_की_जाए— Shivanshu Mishra (@Shivanshu39) May 31, 2021

Hon'ble Minister of Education, Shri @GovindDotasra Ji Please increase the number of posts in the third grade teacher recruitment to be held after the reet.#रीट_में_पदो_की_संख्या_बढाई_जाए@BharatMeenaINC @Rajesh_khora88— Harshit Meena (@Harshit30491719) May 25, 2021

honorable CM @ashokgehlot51 ji !In view of the vacant posts in third grade teacher recruitment, the number of posts in the upcoming teacher recruitment should be increased, the number of posts in L 1 & 2 should be increased from 31000 to 50000. 🙏🏼#रीट_में_पदो_की_संख्या_बढाई_जाए— ANITA ADIVASHI (@anita_meena7) May 24, 2021

The notification of REET 2021 was released on January 5. The application form was released on January 11. Over 16 lakhs have applied to appear in REET 2021 so far. The number of applicants will increase after the application process of EWS candidates.

After clearing REET 2021, candidates will become eligible to apply for the post of primary and secondary class teachers in Rajasthan. With REET 2021, the Rajasthan government will recruit 31,000 candidates for teaching posts.

