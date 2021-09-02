REET 2021: Dotasra to Conduct Meeting Ahead of Exam

The Rajasthan eligibility exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 is scheduled for September 26. Originally the competitive exam was to be held on June 20 but due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases the exam had to be rescheduled. An important meeting will held on September 3 by the organisers with regard to REET 2021.

According to a Hindustan report, this meeting will cover all points related to the precautionary measures that need to be taken on the day of the exam. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will also be present to take a look at all the preparation that has been done. Those aspirants who have registered themselves for the competitive exam will be able to download the admit card from the official website a few days ahead of the exam.

Dotasra had earlier said the exam will be conducted only if the Covid-19 situation stays under control. As many as 16 lakh aspirants have registered for the competitive exam.

REET 2021 is being held to fill in 31,000 Grade 3 teachers posts in Rajasthan Government. This exam is being held after a gap of four years - it was last held in 2017 - so the competition is expected to be tough.

REET 2021 is going to be held across 4200 centers in each district across the state. The organising authority had also given the aspirants the chance to change the language latest by August 31 by filling a separate form and paying a sum of Rs 300.

Those who clear level - I of REET 2021 will be eligible for teaching students between classes 1 to 5 while those who pass Level - II of REET 2021 will be able to teach students between classes 6 and 8. For passing the exam, the candidate will need to score 60 per cent marks. Once a candidate has qualified then they can apply to any school in the state of Rajasthan for the post of teacher.

