REET 2021: Five Candidates Held for Cheating, Hid Bluetooth in Slippers

Five people were arrested in Bikaner after they were allegedly found wearing slippers fitted with Bluetooth devices during the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021. Several other dummy candidates have also been arrested across different districts.

Five people were arrested in the Gangashahar police station area, informed Bikaner’s Superintendent of Police Priti Chandra. Three of them were found wearing slippers fitted with a small calling device connected with a SIM card. A tiny, barely visible Bluetooth-enabled device was found fitted in candidates’ ears, she said. Two of those arrested were gang members who gave the candidates slippers each costing Rs 6 lakh.

“They were caught at a bus stand before the exam. The slippers and other devices were recovered during the checking. The main accused and the gang leader identified as Tulsaram Kaler is absconding while two members of his gang were arrested,” Chandra said.

She added that the police in other districts too were alerted after the arrests. One man was held in the Jainarayan Vyas Colony police station area of Bikaner also. Two head constables and one constable have been suspended for their alleged involvement in facilitating the cheating by examinees.

Police have also arrested four dummy candidates from Dausa and eight from Jaipur rural as well as busted several gangs involved in cheating in Bikaner, Ajmer, Pratapgarh, Sikar, Bharatpur and Jodhpur. Cases of cheating were also detected in Sawai Madhopur wherein two policemen were also involved.

Two candidates were arrested in Pratapgarh and one each in Sikar and Ajmer. At an exam centre in Alwar, the exam was delayed as question papers were not made available on time, said Bhiwadi’s Superintendent of Police Ram Moorty Joshi. The exam of the first shift will be conducted again, he said.

Another constable, Shaitanaram posted with Kalandari police station in Sirohi was suspended after he was found involved in facilitating the cheating, Sirohi SP Dharmendra said. He was caught after a call recording and WhatsApp chat surfaced following which he was suspended. In Sawai Madhopur, Head Constable Yaduveer Singh and Constable Devendra Singh were caught while facilitating the cheating who were also suspended.

The exam was held across the state on Sunday, September 26 amid tight security measures, including the suspension of mobile internet services in some districts to prevent cheating. It was conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) in two shifts at 3,993 centres set up across 33 districts. As many as 16.51 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here