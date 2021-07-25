REET 2021 on September 26, if COVID-19 Stays Under Control: Edu Minister

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 26. However, the state education minister, Govind Singh Dotasra said that it only be conducted if the Covid-19 situation stays under control. More than 16 lakh candidates have applied for the exam this year.

REET is conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. This exam was earlier scheduled to be held on April 25 that was later deferred to June 20 by the government due to the pandemic. If the number of Covid-19 cases increases by September 26, it is likely that the exams may be delayed.

Those who clear REET will be eligible for teaching positions across the state board schools. As many as 3000 vacancies are expected to be filled through REET 2021. The validity of the certificate of REET is up to three years. Earlier, it was up to seven years.

The exam consists of two papers — while the first paper is for those candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5 and, the second paper is for those who are interested in teaching classes 6 to 8.

Both paper I and paper II will include questions from child development and pedagogy as well as language. Those opting for paper II will have to choose one of the seven languages — English, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Punjabi, and Gujarati.

In paper I, a total of 30 questions will be asked from each subject. For paper II, as many as 30 questions each will be asked from the common subjects and 60 questions from the optional maths and science or social science subjects.

