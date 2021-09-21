REET 2021 on Time, Rajasthan Police Calls Circular on Lockdown Fake

Dismissing rumours about a possible lockdown implementation before the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2021, Rajasthan Police alerted candidates to be wary of such fake information. Rajasthan Police’s clarification comes after many candidates were confused by a series of social media posts about the lockdowns.

The police posted the clarification on its social media handles and dismissed reports of internet shutdown and lockdowns. Terming such reports to be baseless and misleading, the police said anyone involved in broadcasting such information will be reprimanded according to law.

The clarification was tweeted along with a screenshot of a fake viral message that claimed the state government had announced three days lockdown beginning on September 24. The message further added that the lockdown was imposed to stop malpractices in REET and it restricted the district to restrict movement. Only students and essential services would be allowed to move from one district to another and schools, colleges will remain closed.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be conducting REET 2021 on September 26 to fill over 31,000 vacancies across government-aided schools in the state. This year, nearly 11 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exams.

The state government has made special arrangements for conducting the exam and a total of 4200 examination centres across every district have been allotted so that candidates don’t have to travel long distances to take the examination. Female candidates will be prioritised in giving home district exam centres.

The examination was earlier slated to be conducted in June, however, it had to be deferred in wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

The exam will be held in a computer-based test mode compromising of a total of 150 multiple choice questions with one mark each and there will be no negative marking for any question. The exam duration of REET will be 2 hours 30 minutes.

The questions will be asked from, Mathematics, Language (Hindi, Sindhi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi & Gujarati), Child Development and Pedagogy, and Environmental Science.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here