REET 2021 Postponed to Give Chance to EWS Students, Check New Dates
REET 2021 Postponed to Give Chance to EWS Students, Check New Dates

REET 2021 Exam postpone (Image by Shutterstock/ Representational)

REET 2021 Exam postpone (Image by Shutterstock/ Representational)

REET 2021 application process will reopen to give a chance to candidates belonging to the economically weaker section of society.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has postponed the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET). The exam was scheduled to be held on April 25 which now will be held on June 20. The teacher eligibility test has been postponed to give a chance to students from economically weaker sections (EWS) of the society. The application process will reopen to give a chance to EWS students to apply for REET 2021.

REET is conducted in two papers. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 will b eligible to teach in classes 6 to 8. The minimum passing mark in REET is 60 per cent. For candidates of Schedule Tribes in scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing mark is 36 per cent. Candidates who qualify in the exam will be issued a certificate, which will remain valid for a period of three years

first published:March 28, 2021, 08:00 IST