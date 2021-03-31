REET 2021 Preparation Guide: Take a look at Syllabus, Paper Pattern

The Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2021 has been recently rescheduled to be held on June 20. The exam will be conducted in two shifts of two and a half hours each. Those who clear the REET 2021 exam will be called for the interview rounds. The written round is for 150 marks in which each question is of one mark. With extra time in hand, aspirants must be preparing for the test. Here is a look at the exam pattern, syllabus one can refer to while preparing for the exam.

Those who clear REET are eligible for teaching positions. This year over 3000 posts are expected to be filled by this recruitment process. REET consists of two papers. The paper 1 exam is for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 will be held for those who are interested in teaching classes 6 to 8. Both the papers will include questions from child development and pedagogy and language I and II.

The Paper 1 exam will comprise questions from maths and environmental science. In Paper 2, candidates will have options to choose between science and social science, depending upon the subject they are willing to teach.

Math will be common in both of these subjects. Those who are aspiring to teach language to classes 6 to 8 will have to choose one from the seven available options. The options include English, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Punjabi, and Gujarati.

A total of 30 questions will be asked from each subject in paper 1. In Paper 2, 30 questions each will be asked from the common subjects and another 60 questions will be from the optional maths and science or social science subjects.

The candidates must ensure that they are carrying their admit card and valid identity proof to the exam venue. In case, one is not able to produce either of the two documents, then he or she will not be permitted to give the exam.