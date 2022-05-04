REET 2021: Rajasthan Govt Releases Revised Cut off List for Level 1 Exam

The Rajasthan Education Department has published a revised list of OBC (Other Backward Class) and MBC (Most Backward Class) candidates for third-grade teacher recruitment level 1 — REET 2021. The 233 MBC quota candidates who were in OBC have now been reinstated in MBC, according to a leading news daily. As a result, the list of 500 candidates has been updated. Candidates can download the revised cut off list by visiting the official websites — reetbser21.com or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On receiving the complaint, the Department of Elementary Education’s recruiting cell updated the lists a day after analysing them, ensuring that the recruitment process was not hampered and that the candidates are hired on time.

The Rajasthan Education Department is looking for the employment of teachers for 15,500 posts, which has been scheduled to conclude on May 25. From May 6 to 13, a list of new posting module updates will be generated and after that, candidates will be called for counseling based on the document.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has also released the REET 2022 application form. Candidates interested in becoming primary and upper primary level teachers are invited to register for the online REET application. The deadline to apply is May 18.

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) is administered by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The exam is held at the state level in two parts — level 1 and 2 papers. REET level 1 is for primary teachers who wish to teach classes 1 to 5, whereas REET level 2 is for upper primary teachers who want to teach classes 6 to 8. Those who want to teach in classes 1 to 8 must take both level exams. To summarise, candidates will have to pass the exam in order to be eligible to teach in Rajasthan government schools.

