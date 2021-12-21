REET 2021: Rajasthan Govt to Employee 31,000 Teachers Soon

After holding the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2021, the Rajasthan government is expected to release the notification to recruit 31000 teachers soon. The Directorate of Secondary Education has said that candidates who appeared for the REET 2021 will be able to apply for Rajasthan teacher recruitment.

Based on the marks obtained in REET 2021, the directorate will prepare and issue the merit list. According to the official notice, 10 per cent marks will be added to the academic index of the eligible candidates following which the final merit list will be prepared and the recruitment process will begin.

Also read| REET 2021: Rajasthan Govt to Form Committee to Address Educational Qualification Disputes

This means, the final cut-off will be prepared on the basis of a 90:10 formula, where 90 per cent weightage will be given to the REET 2021 score and 10 per cent weightage will be given to academic degrees of the candidates.

According to media reports, the Director of the Directorate of Secondary Education, Kanaram has told that the release of recruitment for 31000 teacher posts has been sent to the government and it has taken action to classify the posts. Proposals have been sent to the government to grant permission. for the recruitment of the 31000 teachers. The notification of recruitment will be issued as soon as the directorate receives approval from the government.

The REET 2021 was conducted on September 26 and the result was declared on November 2. The exam was conducted across 3,993 examination centres by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer. More than 16.51 lakh candidates had applied for the exam which was conducted in two parts — primary and secondary level teachers. Those who clear level 1 will be eligible to teach classes1 to 5 and those who qualify level 2 will be able to teach classes 6 to 8.

Read| Over 11,000 Vice Principal Posts Created Across Rajasthan Government Schools

Ajay Vaishnav Vairagi from Ajmer and Govind Soni from Udaipur jointly secured rank 1 in REET 2021 level 1 by scoring 148 marks out of 150. Meanwhile, in level 2 of the exam, Kirti Singh, Surbhi Parek, and Nimbaram jointly secured rank 1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.