REET 2021: Rajasthan Govt to Form Committee to Address Educational Qualification Disputes

Rajasthan Government will constitute a committee to address the disputes regarding educational qualifications and equivalents during recruitments in various departments such as Rajasthan Teachers’ Eligibility Test (REET) 2021 and Patwari exams. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday shared the information through a series of Tweets. He has also instructed departments to fill the vacant and newly created posts, timely.

He also informed that chief secretary Niranjan Arya has already issued separate circulars regarding the constitution of the committee under the chairmanship of the head of the department to conduct the regular recruitments and to resolve the disputes regarding educational qualifications. As per the circular, departmental officers, as well as nominated subject experts, will be a part of the committee. The committee will be responsible to update and determine the rules of the recruitment process so that it can be completed in a time-bound manner.

It should be noted that there are certain education qualifications needed for recruitment to different posts in various departments. The desired educational qualification of these posts is prescribed as ‘or equivalent’ along with degree or diploma course, however, various universities and educational institutes have been introducing new courses which are ‘or equivalent’ to the same degree, diploma, or course as regards the educational qualification of these posts. Hence, it’s not practically possible to include all these courses in the educational requirement of a particular post. In such cases, the committee will be responsible to update the educational requirement of the posts and resolving any dispute regarding equivalence of educational qualification in recruitments.

Gehlot further added that in case of a dispute regarding equivalence of educational qualification of recruitment, a representative from the concerned department will also be invited to the committee. The committee will study the new courses and recommend updating and equivalence of service rules.

