REET 2021: RBSE to Begin Applications for 32,000 Teacher Job Vacancies from January 10

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has invited applications for filling 32,000 vacancies of level 1 (classes 1 to 5) and level 2 (classes 6 to 8) teachers in government schools of the state. Candidates who have cleared the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2020-21 may apply for the recruitment online at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or through SSO ID from January 10. The last date of application is February 9. Candidates must note that no form editing will be allowed after the final submission.

According to the official notification, the Rajasthan teacher recruitment will be done as per the provision of Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996. In the recruitment, 11,940 posts of primary teachers are for the non-TSP (Tribal Sub Plan) area, whereas 3,560 posts are for the TSP area. For upper primary teachers, 13,865 vacancies are for non-TSP areas and 2,635 posts are for TSP areas.

REET 2021: Application Fees

For candidates belonging to unreserved, OBC creamy layer, EBC categories, or residents of other states, the online application fee is Rs 100. For other candidates, there’s a concession of Rs 30 and Rs 40, according to their categories.

For any query, the applicants are advised to contact the Director, Secondary Education, Rajasthan through helpline number 0151-2207047. The helpline will be active during working hours (9:30 am to 6 pm) between January 1 and February 9.

Over 16 lakh applicants had appeared for REET 2021 that was conducted in September last year across all districts of Rajasthan. The exams were earlier slated to be conducted in April 2021, however, the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown that followed delayed the exam.

Meanwhile. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also announced the date for REET 2022 for filling nearly 20,000 vacancies of government teachers in the state. The detailed notification regarding the exam is expected soon. The announcement was a major relief for candidates who could not clear the REET 2021.

