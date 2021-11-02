REET 2021 Result Declared at reetbser21.com, Ajay Tops Level 1, Surbhi in Level 2

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer declared the result for the much-awaited Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2021. The results for both level 1 and 2 exams has been declared at reet21.com. For many students, however, the website is not working. While there is no official word from RBSE, it seems that the delay in loading the website is due to heavy traffic.

Ajay Vaishnav Vairagi from Ajmer and Govind Soni from Udaipur have jointly secured rank 1 in REET level 1 by scoring 148 marks out of 150. In level 2, Kirti Singh, Surbhi Parek, and Nimbaram have jointly held rank 1. Those who clear level 1 will be eligible to teach primary classes (1 to 5) and those who qualify level 2 can teach secondary wing (classes 6 to 8).

The exam was held on December 26 across 33 districts and 3993 exam centres. Over 16.51 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for 31,000 teaching posts to be filled through REET. Apart from these more vacancies will soon be notified.

REET 2021 Result: How to Check Marks

Step 1: Visit the official website, reet21.com

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

In case faced with a problem, students can also check their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year’s exam was marred by controversies. REET 2021 was allegedly leaked. Rajasthan government has suspended one RAS, two RPS officers, 13 personnel of the education department and three policemen in the REET 2021 paper leak case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.