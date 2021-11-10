REET 2021: Have an Error in Result? Here's How to Raise Grievance

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has made grievance forms of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 available on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. If any candidate is not satisfied with the result, scorecard, and other aspects of the exam, they can submit their grievances through these forms. The results were released on November 2.

Candidates can also apply in case there is an error in the language or area of specialization or any anomalies in their REET result. To register complaints about REET 2021 level 1 and level 2 results, the authorities have provided two separate links. The board has uploaded a step-by-step video tutorial to submit the grievances, on its official website. Check out the steps given below to register their complaints.

REET result 2021: How to submit grievances

Step 1: Open the official website of REET

Step 2: Enter your name, roll number, mother’s name, father’s name, and date of birth

Step 3: Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number or email address

Step 4: Once you enter the OTP, the grievance page will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: In case of an error in the language, subject, area of specialization, candidates can make the changes

Step 6: Next, they have to enter the booklet series code and booklet number

Step 7: Select the grievance

Step 8: Upload the OMR, booklet front page

Step 9: Click on ‘Confirm’ and download it for future reference.

REET 2021 was held on September 26 and as per the official record, over 16 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination. In the REET Level 1 exam, Ajay Vaishnav Bairagi of Ajmer and Govind Soni of Udaipur emerged as toppers, Kirat Singh of Sriganganagar, Surbhi Parikh of Bikaner, and Nibaram of Rajsamand topped the Level 2 exam.

For the final merit list of REET 2021, 90 per cent of marks will be taken from the exam and 10 per cent from the academic degree, exam coordinator and Rajasthan board president DP Jarauli had said. “The formula of 90:10 will be applied in the final merit list. That is, 90 per cent of marks will be taken from the REET 2021 examination and 10 per cent will be taken from the academic degree. Based on the marks, the government will give appointments,” he commented.

