REET 2021 Results Declared, What's Next

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the results of the written exam for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 on Tuesday, November 2. Those who cleared the exam will be called a personal interview by the board.

The interview round will be based on the candidate’s choice and their merit list along with their educational qualification. Selected candidates who clear the interview round successfully will be posted in government schools across the state depending on vacancies. As per the exam’s notification, only candidates crossing a certain cut-off, which is set category-wise, will be considered qualified. Candidates scoring 60 per cent or more are considered qualified.

Candidates must have cleared graduation with 50 per cent marks as well as have passed or are appearing for in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd). The exam is for two levels — for those who wish to teach primary level, that is, classes 1 to 5, and secondary level which is classes 6 to 8. Earlier, Teacher’s Eligibility Test’s certificates were valid for 7 years later the Education Ministry changed it to lifetime.

Meanwhile, RBSE has withheld the result of level-1 for the BEd and DLEd. DP Jarauli, Chairman of the board has informed that following an order by the Rajasthan court, the result of BEd and DLEd candidates, who appeared in the REET level-1 examination has been withheld. Only after the court’s verdict will the results be released.

Further, results of REET 2021 aspirants who were found using unfair means have also been withheld and investigation is underway for the same and the board will take necessary action against the guilty.

REET is an annual exam conducted by the BSER to select eligible candidates for the teaching posts in government-owned schools. Candidates who appeared for the written test can check their results on the exam’s official website — reetbser21.com. REET 2021 was held on September 26 this year and the answer keys for the examination were released on October 24.

