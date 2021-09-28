REET 2021 Results Soon, Re-exam for 600 Candidates Within 15-20 Days: Dotasra

Rajasthan’s state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra has said that the government was working to announce the results of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) as soon as possible. Once declared, it will be available at the official portal, reetbser21-com.

Speaking to the media, Dotasra stated that the government will be announcing a merit list for candidate selection after announcing the results of REET 2021. It is to be noted that candidate selection for government teachers’ recruitment under REET is done on the basis of merit list and not just the result.

Dotasra further added that exam centres where the REET 2021 could not be completed due to some reason will conduct re-examination in the upcoming 15-20 days. Nearly 600 candidates will appear for the REET 2021 re-examination.

Reacting to the reports of malpractice in exams, he said that anyone involved in such activities will not be spared and strict actions will also be taken against any officials found to be acting as facilitators of such activities.

The Rajasthan education minister appreciated the efforts of various other state departments that worked for the successful conclusion of the examination. He said that there was a lot of curiosity about how such large-scale examination will be conducted, but the efforts put in by police, transport and various departments ensured that it was done smoothly.

After multiple delays due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, REET 2021 finally concluded on September 26. Over 16 lakh candidates had enrolled for the examination for the teacher selection process for various government-aided schools in Rajasthan.

REET 2021 was conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) to fill nearly 31,000 vacancies for teachers under Grade 3 level across several government-aided schools in Rajasthan. The examination was earlier slated to take place on April 25, however, it was deferred to June 20 and then finally to September 26, in wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

