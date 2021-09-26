REET 2021 Today: From COVID Protocol to Documents Needed, Important Guidelines to Follow

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 will be conducted today, September 26, by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) in offline mode. This year, over 16 lakh candidates will be appearing for the exam. It is being held for 31,000 posts of Grade 3 teachers in the state.

The test will be held at around 3,993 examination centres across the state while around 592 exam centers have been set up in Jaipur alone.

Meanwhile, the board has issued a set of instructions that all candidates need to follow while appearing for REET 2021. Take a look at the details below:

REET 2021: Documents needed

Candidates must carry the admit cards to the exam, which were released on September 18 at the official website of BSER at reetbser21.com.

They will also have to take valid government identification proof such as an Aadhar card or voter card.

REET 2021: Items allowed at exam hall

Carrying a pencil and a pen is compulsory and no valuables are allowed inside the exam room. Students will not be allowed to share any stationary.

Candidates cannot bring items like watches, rings, lockets, or any other jewellery, chains, handbags, purses, and diaries inside the examination centre. As per instructions, electronic devices including calculators, mobile phones, and Bluetooth too are not allowed.

REET 2021: COVID-19 protocols

The centres will open one hour before the exam begins and close 30 minutes in advance. Hence, candidates should reach the venue on time.

All COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the exam. No overcrowding is allowed and wearing masks at all times is compulsory. Candidates will have to maintain all social distancing protocols.

Two home guards along with two male and two female officers will be deployed at the exam centre for proper checking and frisking of candidates.

The government has also deployed a flying squad at each of the centres for the purpose of high-level security. This squad, along with an internal flying team, will be functional during the exam.

REET 2021 consists of two papers to be conducted in two shits. The first shift will be held from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm while the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Aspirants who are interested to teach Classes 1 to 5 will appear for Paper I while Paper II is for applicants who would like to teach Classes6 to 8.

