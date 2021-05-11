REET 2021 Unlikely to be Held in June, Might Get Postponed Again

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) is expected to be postponed once again. This time the exam is to be deferred due to the pandemic. The Rajasthan government has announced that its first priority is to fight against the pandemic hence, it is unlikely to hold the exam in June. The REET 2021 was scheduled to be held in April and has been postponed several times ever since.

The revised dates are not yet announced, however, Govind Singh Dotasara in a press briefing said that it is unlikely for the state to hold REET 2021 in June. Reportedly, about 16 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam.

It was first scheduled to be held on April 25 and was then postponed till June 20 to give a chance to students from economically weaker sections (EWS) of the society. The application process was reopened for aspirants belonging to EWS category. Now, the exam is expected to be held at a later date.

REET is an eligibility exam for those interested to teach in state-based schools. Those who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 will have to appear for paper 1 while those willing to teach classes 6 to 8 will have to take paper 2.

The minimum passing mark in REET is 60 per cent. For candidates of Schedule Tribes in scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing mark is 36 per cent. Candidates who qualify in the exam will be issued a certificate, which will remain valid for a period of three years.

