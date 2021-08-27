REET 2021: Women Candidates Likely to Get Exam Centres in Home Districts

Female candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2021 may not have to travel to other districts for exam centres. As per reports, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan is trying to allot the examination centres in the home districts to female candidates. However, many border adjoining districts do not have a sufficient number of exam centres available as they have already been occupied by aspirants from other neighbouring states, who made the centre choice earlier.

The REET is scheduled to be held on September 26, which was postponed earlier due to the second wave of Covid-19. Also, it is being held for the first time in four years; the last REET exam was held in 2017. For the 16 lakh REET 2021 applicants, the exam will be conducted in 4200 centres in every district across the state.

Rajasthan board has given the opportunity to the REET candidates to change their language before August 31 by downloading the format from website reetbser21.com for RS 300 per modification, which has to be sent through speed post to the REET office.

In 2017, a total of 10 lakh candidates appeared for REET. The cut off will be going higher due to an increase in the number of candidates this year. The candidates aiming for the third-grade teaching exam have to work hard for the selection as the competition has been increased. The highest cut off for first grade in 2017 went to 132 and for the second grade, it was 136.

Meanwhile, the exam has been postponed twice till now due to Covid-19. The Board has been trying to conduct it in the month of September as the situation in the state seems to be under control, making sure that all the Covid protocols of social distancing and sanitization are followed at all the examination centres.

