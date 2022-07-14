REET 2022 Admit Card Today at reetbser2022.in, How to Download

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 admit card or hall ticket will be released today, July 14 at the official website at reetbser2022.in, from 4 pm onwards. Once released, candidates who applied for the exam will be able to download their admit card using their application number and password.

As many as 15,66,992 candidates have registered for REET 2022, out of which, 13,65, 831 are from Rajasthan. As per the exam-conducting body, Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Ajmer, about 86 per cent of the candidates have been allotted exam centre on first priority and about 10 per cent have been allotted districts of second priority.

REET 2022 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Go to RBSE REET official portal

Step 2: Click on REET 2022 admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link, enter your application id and password

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further use

The REET 2022 will be conducted on July 23 and 24 in two shifts. While paper 1 will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm, paper 2 will be from 3 pm and 5:30 pm. The exam score is valid for lifetime. It was earlier valid for up to 3 years only. There is no upper age limit to applying for the exam.

Candidates who clear the paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 across government schools in Rajasthan while those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5. The vacancies for this has been increased from 32,000 to 62,000.

The exam will have 150 questions per paper. Each question will carry one mark and there is no negative marking. Candidates will get 150 minutes to solve each paper. It will be divided into five sections- child development and pedagogy, language 1, language 2, mathematics, and environmental studies.

